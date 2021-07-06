668 new Covid cases confirmed on July 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
668 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 535 on Monday, 516 on Sunday, and 462 on Saturday.
A total of 28,773 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 6.
Data released on July 6 shows nationally there were 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,268 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 6.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,611
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,264.1
Gosport
Total cases: 4,096
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,828
Havant
Total cases: 7,524
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,961
Fareham
Total cases: 5,643
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,854.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,304
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,336.6
Winchester
Total cases: 5,440
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,356.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,061
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,131.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,495
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,862.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,831
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,976.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,757
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,752.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,296
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,769.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,022
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,773.3
Southampton
Total cases: 16,609
New cases: 214
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,577.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,005
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,941.1
