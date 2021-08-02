677 new Covid cases confirmed on August 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 677 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 697 on Sunday, 681 on Saturday, 841 on Friday, 863 on Thursday, 746 on Wednesday and 692 on last Monday.
A total of 21,952 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 2.
Data released on August 2 shows nationally there were 24 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,743 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,765
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,731.8
Gosport
Total cases: 5,120
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,035
Havant
Total cases: 8,903
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,053.6
Fareham
Total cases: 6,910
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,945
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,463
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,284.2
Winchester
Total cases: 6,842
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,479.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,548
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,539.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,485
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,351.8
Hart
Total cases: 5,971
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,151
New Forest
Total cases: 8,681
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,820.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,265
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,794
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,818
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,196.9
Southampton
Total cases: 20,914
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,282.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,080
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,699.3
