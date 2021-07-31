681 new Covid cases confirmed on July 31 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 681 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 841on Friday, 863 on Thursday, 746 on Wednesday, 692 on Monday and 874 on Sunday.
A total of 26,144 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 31.
Data released on July 31 shows nationally there were 71 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,654 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,587
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,648.9
Gosport
Total cases: 5,071
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,977.3
Havant
Total cases: 8,825
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,991.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,833
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,878.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,409
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,240
Winchester
Total cases: 6,779
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,429.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,435
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,475.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,373
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,268
Hart
Total cases: 5,913
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,091.3
New Forest
Total cases: 8,563
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,755
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,224
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,750.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,735
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,131.1
Southampton
Total cases: 20,668
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,184.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,023
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,659.1
