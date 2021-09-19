A total of 681 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday and 550 on Monday.

A total of 29,612 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 19.

Data released on September 19 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,203 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 19.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,080

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,216.1

Gosport

Total cases: 7,107

New cases: 23

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,392.9

Havant

Total cases: 11,620

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,197.5

Fareham

Total cases: 9,341

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,029.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,736

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,054.4

Winchester

Total cases: 9,148

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,264.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,757

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,301.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,529

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,507.2

Hart

Total cases: 7,856

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,048.5

New Forest

Total cases: 11,650

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,484.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,006

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,660.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,271

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,077

Southampton

Total cases: 26,486

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,474.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,082

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,788

