681 new Covid cases confirmed on September 19 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 681 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday and 550 on Monday.
A total of 29,612 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 19.
Data released on September 19 shows nationally there were 56 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,203 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 19.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,080
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,216.1
Gosport
Total cases: 7,107
New cases: 23
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,392.9
Havant
Total cases: 11,620
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,197.5
Fareham
Total cases: 9,341
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,029.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,736
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,054.4
Winchester
Total cases: 9,148
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,264.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,757
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,301.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,529
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,507.2
Hart
Total cases: 7,856
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,048.5
New Forest
Total cases: 11,650
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,484.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,006
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,660.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,271
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,077
Southampton
Total cases: 26,486
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,474.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,082
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,788
