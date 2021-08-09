688 new Covid cases confirmed on August 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 688 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 810 on Monday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday and 621 on Tuesday.
A total of 25,161 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 9.
Data released on August 9 shows nationally there were 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,347 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,465
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,066.5
Gosport
Total cases: 5,355
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,323.9
Havant
Total cases: 9,227
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,303.4
Fareham
Total cases: 7,214
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,200.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,736
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,439.4
Winchester
Total cases: 7,115
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,650.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,006
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,754.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,934
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,592.4
Hart
Total cases: 6,222
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,374.5
New Forest
Total cases: 9,165
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,101.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,467
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,030
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,104
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,372.9
Southampton
Total cases: 21,866
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,647.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,274
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,814.6
