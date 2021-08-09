A total of 688 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 810 on Monday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday and 621 on Tuesday.

A total of 25,161 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 9.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 9 shows nationally there were 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,347 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 9.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,465

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,066.5

Gosport

Total cases: 5,355

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,323.9

Havant

Total cases: 9,227

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,303.4

Fareham

Total cases: 7,214

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,200.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,736

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,439.4

Winchester

Total cases: 7,115

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,650.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,006

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,754.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 8,934

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,592.4

Hart

Total cases: 6,222

New cases: 21

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,374.5

New Forest

Total cases: 9,165

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,101.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,467

New cases: 22

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,030

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,104

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,372.9

Southampton

Total cases: 21,866

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,647.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,274

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,814.6

