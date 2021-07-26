692 new Covid cases confirmed on July 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 692 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 874 on Sunday and 772 on Saturday.
A total of 24,950 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 26.
Data released on July 26 shows nationally there were 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,172 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,111
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,427.4
Gosport
Total cases: 4,923
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,802.8
Havant
Total cases: 8,621
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,830.1
Fareham
Total cases: 6,617
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,692.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,258
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,116.6
Winchester
Total cases: 6,555
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,249.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,207
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,346.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,072
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,042.6
Hart
Total cases: 5,753
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,926.5
New Forest
Total cases: 8,241
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,576.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,088
New cases: 23
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,606.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,536
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,973.4
Southampton
Total cases: 19,896
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,879
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,854
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,539.9
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.