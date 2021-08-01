697 new Covid cases confirmed on August 1 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 697 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 681 on Saturday, 841 on Friday, 863 on Thursday, 746 on Wednesday and 692 on Monday.
A total of 24,470 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 1.
Data released on August 1 shows nationally there were 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,719 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 1.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,670
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,687.6
Gosport
Total cases: 5,100
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,011.5
Havant
Total cases: 8,868
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,025.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,877
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,916.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,409
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,240
Winchester
Total cases: 6,816
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,459
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,493
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,508.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,435
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,314.4
Hart
Total cases: 5,951
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,130.4
New Forest
Total cases: 8,618
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,785.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,249
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,777.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,780
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,166.8
Southampton
Total cases: 20,790
New cases: 122
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,233
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,042
New cases: 19
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,672.5
