A total of 701 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, and 688 last Monday,

A total of 28,438 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 16.

Data released on August 16 shows nationally there were 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,979 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,204

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,410.7

Gosport

Total cases: 5,669

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,694.7

Havant

Total cases: 9,566

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,571.7

Fareham

Total cases: 7,553

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,492.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,019

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,667.9

Winchester

Total cases: 7,430

New cases: 24

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,900.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,493

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,028

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,362

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,908.2

Hart

Total cases: 6,466

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,624.5

New Forest

Total cases: 9,586

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,336

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,739

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,318.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,462

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,654.5

Southampton

Total cases: 22,804

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,018

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,868

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,232.1

