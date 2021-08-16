701 new Covid cases confirmed on August 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 701 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, and 688 last Monday,
A total of 28,438 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 16.
Data released on August 16 shows nationally there were 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,979 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,204
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,410.7
Gosport
Total cases: 5,669
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,694.7
Havant
Total cases: 9,566
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,571.7
Fareham
Total cases: 7,553
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,492.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,019
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,667.9
Winchester
Total cases: 7,430
New cases: 24
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,900.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,493
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,028
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,362
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,908.2
Hart
Total cases: 6,466
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,624.5
New Forest
Total cases: 9,586
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,336
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,739
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,318.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,462
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,654.5
Southampton
Total cases: 22,804
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,018
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,868
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,232.1
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.