704 new Covid cases confirmed on August 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 704 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday and 770 on Wednesday.
A total of 23,510 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 10.
Data released on August 10 shows nationally there were 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,493 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,541
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,101.9
Gosport
Total cases: 5,397
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,373.5
Havant
Total cases: 9,266
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,334.2
Fareham
Total cases: 7,261
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,241.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,774
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,470
Winchester
Total cases: 7,157
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,683.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,075
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,792.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,981
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,627.1
Hart
Total cases: 6,249
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,402.1
New Forest
Total cases: 9,206
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,124.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,493
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,057.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,151
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,409.9
Southampton
Total cases: 21,992
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,696.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,338
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,859.6
