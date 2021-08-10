A total of 704 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday and 770 on Wednesday.

A total of 23,510 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 10.

Data released on August 10 shows nationally there were 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,493 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 10.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,541

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,101.9

Gosport

Total cases: 5,397

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,373.5

Havant

Total cases: 9,266

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,334.2

Fareham

Total cases: 7,261

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,241.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,774

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,470

Winchester

Total cases: 7,157

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,683.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,075

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,792.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 8,981

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,627.1

Hart

Total cases: 6,249

New cases: 27

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,402.1

New Forest

Total cases: 9,206

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,124.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,493

New cases: 26

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,057.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,151

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,409.9

Southampton

Total cases: 21,992

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,696.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,338

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,859.6

