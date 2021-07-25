722 new Covid cases confirmed on July 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 722 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight.
A total of 31,795 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update, which came out late on July 24.
Data released on July 24 shows nationally there were 86 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,130 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 17,915
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,336.2
Gosport
Total cases: 4,861
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,729.7
Havant
Total cases: 8,530
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,758
Fareham
Total cases: 6,538
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,624.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,185
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,056.9
Winchester
Total cases: 6,475
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,185.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,076
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,272.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,935
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,940.1
Hart
Total cases: 5,695
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,866.7
New Forest
Total cases: 8,127
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,512.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,032
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,547.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,427
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,887
Southampton
Total cases: 19,609
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,765.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,761
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,474.3
