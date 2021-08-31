A total of 724 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, and 933 last Monday.

A total of 32,181 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 31.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 31 shows nationally there were 50 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,535 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 31.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,178

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,330.1

Gosport

Total cases: 6,313

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,455.2

Havant

Total cases: 10,572

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,368

Fareham

Total cases: 8,406

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,225.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,839

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,330

Winchester

Total cases: 8,255

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,555.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,444

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,563

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,378

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,657.9

Hart

Total cases: 7,082

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,255.6

New Forest

Total cases: 10,518

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,854.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,280

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,891.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,282

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,299.3

Southampton

Total cases: 24,582

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,721.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,993

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,022.7

