724 new Covid cases confirmed on August 31 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 724 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 833 on Monday, 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, and 933 last Monday.
A total of 32,181 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 31.
Data released on August 31 shows nationally there were 50 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,535 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 31.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 22,178
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,330.1
Gosport
Total cases: 6,313
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,455.2
Havant
Total cases: 10,572
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,368
Fareham
Total cases: 8,406
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,225.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,839
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,330
Winchester
Total cases: 8,255
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,555.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,444
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,563
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,378
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,657.9
Hart
Total cases: 7,082
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,255.6
New Forest
Total cases: 10,518
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,854.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,280
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,891.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,282
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,299.3
Southampton
Total cases: 24,582
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,721.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,993
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,022.7
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.