THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
726 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 766 on Saturday, 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday, 668 on Tuesday, 535 on Monday, and 516 on Sunday.
A total of 31,777 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 11.
Data released on July 11 shows nationally there were 26 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,425 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,045
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,466.1
Gosport
Total cases: 4,208
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,960
Havant
Total cases: 7,694
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,095.7
Fareham
Total cases: 5,798
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,988.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,458
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,462.5
Winchester
Total cases: 5,685
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,553.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,399
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,322.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,819
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,104.7
Hart
Total cases: 4,958
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,107.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,995
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,884.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,416
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,896.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,298
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,992.1
Southampton
Total cases: 17,250
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,831.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,122
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,023.6
