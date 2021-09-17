A total of 728 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday and 874 on Friday.

A total of 32,651 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 17.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 17 shows nationally there were 178 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,983 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 17.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,900

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,132.2

Gosport

Total cases: 7,042

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,316.1

Havant

Total cases: 11,509

New cases: 42

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,109.6

Fareham

Total cases: 9,270

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,968.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,669

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,000.3

Winchester

Total cases: 9,062

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,196.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,631

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,230.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,416

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,423.8

Hart

Total cases: 7,781

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,971.7

New Forest

Total cases: 11,551

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,429.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,939

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,589.5

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,205

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,025.1

Southampton

Total cases: 26,341

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,416.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,022

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,745.8

