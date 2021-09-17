728 new Covid cases confirmed on September 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 728 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday and 874 on Friday.
A total of 32,651 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 17.
Data released on September 17 shows nationally there were 178 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,983 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,900
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,132.2
Gosport
Total cases: 7,042
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,316.1
Havant
Total cases: 11,509
New cases: 42
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,109.6
Fareham
Total cases: 9,270
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,968.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,669
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,000.3
Winchester
Total cases: 9,062
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,196.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,631
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,230.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,416
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,423.8
Hart
Total cases: 7,781
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,971.7
New Forest
Total cases: 11,551
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,429.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,939
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,589.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,205
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,025.1
Southampton
Total cases: 26,341
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,416.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,022
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,745.8
