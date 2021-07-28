746 new Covid cases confirmed on July 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 746 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 692 on Monday, 874 on Sunday and 772 on Saturday.
A total of 27,734 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 28.
Data released on July 28 shows nationally there were 91 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,430 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,286
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,508.9
Gosport
Total cases: 4,971
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,859.4
Havant
Total cases: 8,700
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,830.1
Fareham
Total cases: 6,681
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,747.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,303
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,153.4
Winchester
Total cases: 6,640
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,318
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,300
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,399.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,177
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,121.2
Hart
Total cases: 5,812
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,987.2
New Forest
Total cases: 8,350
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,636.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,132
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,653.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,601
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,024.9
Southampton
Total cases: 20,167
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,986.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,923
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,588.6
