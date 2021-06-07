76 Covid cases confirmed on June 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 76 reported on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 34 on Sunday, 61 on Saturday, 65 on Friday, 51 on Thursday, 60 on Wednesday and 48 on Tuesday.
A total of 5,683 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 7.
Data released on June 6 shows nationally there were one death within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,841 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,535
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,763.5
Gosport
Total cases: 3,905
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,602.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,142
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,658.4
Fareham
Total cases: 5,308
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,566.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,947
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,044.7
Winchester
Total cases: 4,995
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,000.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,327
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,715.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,926
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,436.2
Hart
Total cases: 4,465
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,599.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,246
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,468.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,902
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,353.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,492
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,353.2
Southampton
Total cases: 15,065
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,965.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,869
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,845.1
