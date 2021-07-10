766 new Covid cases confirmed on July 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
766 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 704 on Friday, 626 on Thursday, 629 on Wednesday, 668 on Tuesday, 535 on Monday, and 516 on Sunday.
A total of 32,367 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 10.
Data released on July 10 shows nationally there were 34 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,399 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,969
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,3430.7
Gosport
Total cases: 4,187
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,935.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,647
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,058.5
Fareham
Total cases: 5,762
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,957.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,428
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,438
Winchester
Total cases: 5,651
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,525.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,334
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,285.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,750
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,053
Hart
Total cases: 4,921
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,069.4
New Forest
Total cases: 6,957
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,863.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,376
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,854.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,225
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,934.2
Southampton
Total cases: 17,120
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,779.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,092
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,002.4
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.