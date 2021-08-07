A total of 779 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday, 621 on Tuesday, 677 on Monday, 697 and on Sunday.

A total of 28,808 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 7.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 7 shows nationally there were 103 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,281 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,269

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.2

Gosport

Total cases: 5,297

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,255.4

Havant

Total cases: 9,143

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,236.9

Fareham

Total cases: 7,133

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,131.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,651

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,370.7

Winchester

Total cases: 7,036

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,587.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 11,860

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,671.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 8,806

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,497.9

Hart

Total cases: 6,169

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,320.2

New Forest

Total cases: 9,037

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,030.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,417

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,977

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,017

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,304.5

Southampton

Total cases: 21,608

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,545

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,209

New cases: 22

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,769

