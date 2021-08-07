779 new Covid cases confirmed on August 6 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 779 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday, 621 on Tuesday, 677 on Monday, 697 and on Sunday.
A total of 28,808 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 7.
Data released on August 7 shows nationally there were 103 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,281 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,269
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,975.2
Gosport
Total cases: 5,297
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,255.4
Havant
Total cases: 9,143
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,236.9
Fareham
Total cases: 7,133
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,131.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,651
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,370.7
Winchester
Total cases: 7,036
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,587.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,860
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,671.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,806
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,497.9
Hart
Total cases: 6,169
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,320.2
New Forest
Total cases: 9,037
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,030.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,417
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,977
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,017
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,304.5
Southampton
Total cases: 21,608
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,545
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,209
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,769
