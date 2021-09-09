789 new Covid cases confirmed on September 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 789 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, 1,066 on Saturday and 957 on Friday.
A total of 38,013 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 9.
Data released on September 9 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,841 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,203
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,807.6
Gosport
Total cases: 6,784
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,011.4
Havant
Total cases: 11,125
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,805.7
Fareham
Total cases: 8,956
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,698.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,327
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,724.1
Winchester
Total cases: 8,736
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,937.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,152
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,961.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,985
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,105.8
Hart
Total cases: 7,470
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,653.1
New Forest
Total cases: 11,145
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,203.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,673
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,307.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,853
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,748.3
Southampton
Total cases: 25,589
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,119.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,613
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,458.4
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.