A total of 789 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, 1,066 on Saturday and 957 on Friday.

A total of 38,013 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 9.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 9 shows nationally there were 167 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,841 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,203

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,807.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,784

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,011.4

Havant

Total cases: 11,125

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,805.7

Fareham

Total cases: 8,956

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,698.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,327

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,724.1

Winchester

Total cases: 8,736

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,937.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,152

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,961.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,985

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,105.8

Hart

Total cases: 7,470

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,653.1

New Forest

Total cases: 11,145

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,203.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,673

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,307.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,853

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,748.3

Southampton

Total cases: 25,589

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,119.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,613

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,458.4

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor