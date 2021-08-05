790 new Covid cases confirmed on August 5 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 790 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 770 on Wednesday, 621 on Tuesday, 677 on Monday, 697 on Sunday, 681 on Saturday and 841 on Friday.
A total of 30,215 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 5.
Data released on August 5 shows nationally there were 86 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,086 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 5.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,052
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,874.1
Gosport
Total cases: 5,228
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,173.9
Havant
Total cases: 9,043
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,157.7
Fareham
Total cases: 7,034
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,046.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,577
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,311
Winchester
Total cases: 6,947
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,516.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,713
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,589.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,651
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,383.6
Hart
Total cases: 6,078
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,226.9
New Forest
Total cases: 8,877
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,941.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,351
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,907.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,932
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,237.7
Southampton
Total cases: 21,310
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,427.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,153
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,729.6
