790 new Covid cases confirmed on September 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 790 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, and 1,066 last Saturday.
A total of 29,547 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 11.
Data released on September 11 shows nationally there were 156 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,144 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,442
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,918.9
Gosport
Total cases: 6,838
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,075.2
Havant
Total cases: 11,245
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,900.7
Fareham
Total cases: 9,051
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,779.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,412
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,792.7
Winchester
Total cases: 8,825
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,008.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,305
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,047.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,115
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,201.7
Hart
Total cases: 7,537
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,721.7
New Forest
Total cases: 11,278
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,277.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,725
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,362.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,939
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,816
Southampton
Total cases: 25,812
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,207.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,750
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,554.7
