A total of 790 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 874 on Friday, 789 on Thursday, 964 on Wednesday, 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, and 1,066 last Saturday.

A total of 29,547 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 11.

Data released on September 11 shows nationally there were 156 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,144 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 11.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,442

New cases: 109

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,918.9

Gosport

Total cases: 6,838

New cases: 17

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,075.2

Havant

Total cases: 11,245

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,900.7

Fareham

Total cases: 9,051

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,779.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,412

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,792.7

Winchester

Total cases: 8,825

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,008.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,305

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,047.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,115

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,201.7

Hart

Total cases: 7,537

New cases: 29

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,721.7

New Forest

Total cases: 11,278

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,277.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,725

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,362.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,939

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,816

Southampton

Total cases: 25,812

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,207.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,750

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,554.7

