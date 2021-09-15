A total of 793 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday and 789 on Thursday.

A total of 30,597 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 15.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 15 shows nationally there were 201 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,647 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,745

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,060

Gosport

Total cases: 6,949

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,206.3

Havant

Total cases: 11,414

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,034.4

Fareham

Total cases: 9,187

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,896.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,574

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,923.6

Winchester

Total cases: 8,981

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,132

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,508

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,161.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,308

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,344.2

Hart

Total cases: 7,673

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,861

New Forest

Total cases: 11,446

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,371.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,860

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,505.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,100

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,942.6

Southampton

Total cases: 26,121

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,329.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,920

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,674.1

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor