793 new Covid cases confirmed on September 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 793 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday, 874 on Friday and 789 on Thursday.
A total of 30,597 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 15.
Data released on September 15 shows nationally there were 201 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,647 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,745
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,060
Gosport
Total cases: 6,949
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,206.3
Havant
Total cases: 11,414
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,034.4
Fareham
Total cases: 9,187
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,896.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,574
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,923.6
Winchester
Total cases: 8,981
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,132
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,508
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,161.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,308
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,344.2
Hart
Total cases: 7,673
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,861
New Forest
Total cases: 11,446
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,371.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,860
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,505.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,100
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,942.6
Southampton
Total cases: 26,121
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,329.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,920
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,674.1
