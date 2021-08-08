A total of 810 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday, 621 on Tuesday and 677 on Monday.

A total of 27,429 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 8.

Data released on August 8 shows nationally there were 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,310 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,381

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,027.4

Gosport

Total cases: 5,325

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,288.5

Havant

Total cases: 9,190

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,274.1

Fareham

Total cases: 7,172

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,164.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,695

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,406.3

Winchester

Total cases: 7,077

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,620

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 11,932

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,712.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 8,877

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,550.3

Hart

Total cases: 6,201

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,353

New Forest

Total cases: 9,108

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,069.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,445

New cases: 28

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,006.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,070

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,346.2

Southampton

Total cases: 21,741

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,597.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,248

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,796.4

