810 new Covid cases confirmed on August 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 810 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 779 on Saturday, 927 on Friday, 790 on Thursday, 770 on Wednesday, 621 on Tuesday and 677 on Monday.
A total of 27,429 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 8.
Data released on August 8 shows nationally there were 39 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,310 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,381
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,027.4
Gosport
Total cases: 5,325
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,288.5
Havant
Total cases: 9,190
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,274.1
Fareham
Total cases: 7,172
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,164.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,695
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,406.3
Winchester
Total cases: 7,077
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,620
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,932
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,712.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,877
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,550.3
Hart
Total cases: 6,201
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,353
New Forest
Total cases: 9,108
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,069.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,445
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,006.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,070
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,346.2
Southampton
Total cases: 21,741
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,597.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,248
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,796.4
