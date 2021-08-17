A total of 812 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, and 704 last Tuesday.

A total of 26,852 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 17.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 17 shows nationally there were 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,149 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 17.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,296

New cases: 92

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,453.5

Gosport

Total cases: 5,717

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,751.4

Havant

Total cases: 9,924

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,617.6

Fareham

Total cases: 7,609

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,540.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,053

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,695.3

Winchester

Total cases: 7,483

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,942.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,542

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,055.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,414

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,946.6

Hart

Total cases: 6,497

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,656.2

New Forest

Total cases: 9,644

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,368.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,775

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,356.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,513

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,694.6

Southampton

Total cases: 22,935

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,069.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,931

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,276.4

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor