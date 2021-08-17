812 new Covid cases confirmed on August 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 812 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday, 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, and 704 last Tuesday.
A total of 26,852 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 17.
Data released on August 17 shows nationally there were 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,149 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,296
New cases: 92
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,453.5
Gosport
Total cases: 5,717
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,751.4
Havant
Total cases: 9,924
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,617.6
Fareham
Total cases: 7,609
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,540.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,053
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,695.3
Winchester
Total cases: 7,483
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,942.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,542
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,055.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,414
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,946.6
Hart
Total cases: 6,497
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,656.2
New Forest
Total cases: 9,644
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,368.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,775
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,356.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,513
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,694.6
Southampton
Total cases: 22,935
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,069.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,931
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,276.4
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.