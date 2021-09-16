A total of X new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday and 874 on Friday.

A total of 26,911 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 16 – but today’s UK cases, testing and vaccination figures do not include data from Scotland

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on September 16 shows nationally there were 158 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,805 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,833

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,101

Gosport

Total cases: 6,985

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,248.8

Havant

Total cases: 11,467

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,076.4

Fareham

Total cases: 9,236

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,938.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,626

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,965.6

Winchester

Total cases: 9,024

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,166.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,568

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,195.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,358

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,381.1

Hart

Total cases: 7,733

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,922.5

New Forest

Total cases: 11,500

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,401.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,892

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,539.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,148

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,980.3

Southampton

Total cases: 26,258

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,383.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,982

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,717.7

