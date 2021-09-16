814 new Covid cases confirmed on September 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of X new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 793 on Wednesday, 573 on Tuesday, 550 on Monday, 596 on Sunday, 790 on Saturday and 874 on Friday.
A total of 26,911 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 16 – but today’s UK cases, testing and vaccination figures do not include data from Scotland
Data released on September 16 shows nationally there were 158 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 134,805 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,833
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,101
Gosport
Total cases: 6,985
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,248.8
Havant
Total cases: 11,467
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,076.4
Fareham
Total cases: 9,236
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,938.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,626
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,965.6
Winchester
Total cases: 9,024
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,166.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,568
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,195.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,358
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,381.1
Hart
Total cases: 7,733
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,922.5
New Forest
Total cases: 11,500
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,401.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,892
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,539.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,148
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,980.3
Southampton
Total cases: 26,258
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,383.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,982
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,717.7
