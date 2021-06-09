84 Covid cases confirmed on June 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 84 cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday, 61 on Saturday, 65 on Friday, and 51 on Thursday last week
A total of 7,540 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 9.
Data released on June 9 shows nationally there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,860 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,555
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,772.8
Gosport
Total cases: 3,913
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,612.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,160
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,672.6
Fareham
Total cases: 5,313
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,571
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,958
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,053.7
Winchester
Total cases: 5,002
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,006.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,340
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,723
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,936
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,443.6
Hart
Total cases: 4,487
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,622.3
New Forest
Total cases: 6,254
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,472.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,913
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,364.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,499
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,358.8
Southampton
Total cases: 15,091
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,976.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,872
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,847.3
