A total of 844 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday.

A total of 30,838 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 24.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 24 shows nationally there were 174 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,854 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 24.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,202

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,875.5

Gosport

Total cases: 6,027

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,117.5

Havant

Total cases: 10,095

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,990.4

Fareham

Total cases: 8,018

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,892

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,468

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,030.5

Winchester

Total cases: 7,917

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,287.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,050

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,341.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,933

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,329.5

Hart

Total cases: 6,808

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,974.8

New Forest

Total cases: 10,121

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,633.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,044

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,641.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,913

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,009.1

Southampton

Total cases: 23,819

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,419.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,507

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,681.1

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor