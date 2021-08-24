844 new Covid cases confirmed on August 24 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 844 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday.
A total of 30,838 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 24.
Data released on August 24 shows nationally there were 174 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,854 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 24.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,202
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,875.5
Gosport
Total cases: 6,027
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,117.5
Havant
Total cases: 10,095
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,990.4
Fareham
Total cases: 8,018
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,892
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,468
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,030.5
Winchester
Total cases: 7,917
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,287.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,050
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,341.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,933
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,329.5
Hart
Total cases: 6,808
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,974.8
New Forest
Total cases: 10,121
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,633.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,044
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,641.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,913
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,009.1
Southampton
Total cases: 23,819
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,419.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,507
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,681.1
