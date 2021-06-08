85 Covid cases confirmed on June 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 85 reported on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday, 61 on Saturday, 65 on Friday, 51 on Thursday and 60 on Wednesday.
A total of 6,048 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 8.
Data released on June 8 shows nationally there were 13 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,854 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,544
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,767.6
Gosport
Total cases: 3,913
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,612.3
Havant
Total cases: 7,149
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,663.9
Fareham
Total cases: 5,310
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,568.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,951
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,048
Winchester
Total cases: 5,000
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,004.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,335
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,720.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,931
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,439.9
Hart
Total cases: 4,472
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,606.8
New Forest
Total cases: 6,252
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,471.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,908
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,359.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,497
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,357.2
Southampton
Total cases: 15,078
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,971
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,869
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,845.1
