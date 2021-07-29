863 new Covid cases confirmed on July 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 863 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 746 on Wednesday, 692 on Monday, 874 on Sunday and 772 on Saturday.
A total of 31,117 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 29.
Data released on July 29 shows nationally there were 85 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,515 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 29.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,405
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,564.2
Gosport
Total cases: 5,004
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,898.3
Havant
Total cases: 8,743
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,926.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,731
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,791
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,330
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,175.5
Winchester
Total cases: 6,688
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,356.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,353
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,399.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,242
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,169.9
Hart
Total cases: 5,859
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,035.7
New Forest
Total cases: 8,425
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,678.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,169
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,692.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,649
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,062.9
Southampton
Total cases: 20,348
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,058
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,960
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,614.7
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.