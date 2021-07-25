874 new Covid cases confirmed on July 25 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 874 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 772 on Saturday.
A total of 29,173 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 25.
Data released on July 25 shows nationally there were 28 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 129,158 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 25.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,015
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,382.8
Gosport
Total cases: 4,904
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,780.4
Havant
Total cases: 8,579
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,796.9
Fareham
Total cases: 6,573
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,655
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,222
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,087.2
Winchester
Total cases: 6,527
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,227.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,154
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,316.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,017
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,001.5
Hart
Total cases: 5,725
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,897.6
New Forest
Total cases: 8,195
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,550.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,065
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,582.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,487
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,934.5
Southampton
Total cases: 19,609 772
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,829.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,805
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,505.4
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.