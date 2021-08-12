A total of 875 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday and 927 on Friday.

A total of 33,074 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 12.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on August 12 shows nationally there were 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,701 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 12.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 19,759

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,203.4

Gosport

Total cases: 5,496

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,490.4

Havant

Total cases: 9,364

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,411.8

Fareham

Total cases: 7,352

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,319.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,853

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,533.8

Winchester

Total cases: 7,255

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,761.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,229

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,879.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,108

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,720.8

Hart

Total cases: 6,287

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1

New Forest

Total cases: 9,333

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,488.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,567

New cases: 39

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,135.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,239

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,479.1

Southampton

Total cases: 22,249

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,798.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,500

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,909.5

Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.

A message from the Editor