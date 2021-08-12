875 new Covid cases confirmed on August 12 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 875 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday, 810 on Sunday, 779 on Saturday and 927 on Friday.
A total of 33,074 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 12.
Data released on August 12 shows nationally there were 94 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,701 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 12.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 19,759
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,203.4
Gosport
Total cases: 5,496
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,490.4
Havant
Total cases: 9,364
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,411.8
Fareham
Total cases: 7,352
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,319.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,853
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,533.8
Winchester
Total cases: 7,255
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,761.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,229
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,879.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,108
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,720.8
Hart
Total cases: 6,287
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,441.1
New Forest
Total cases: 9,333
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,488.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,567
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,135.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,239
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,479.1
Southampton
Total cases: 22,249
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,798.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,500
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,909.5
