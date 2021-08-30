A total of 883 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, and 933 last Monday.

A total of 26,476 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 30.

Data released on August 30 shows nationally there were 48 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,485 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 30.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 22,078

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,283.6

Gosport

Total cases: 6,285

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,422.1

Havant

Total cases: 10,517

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,324.4

Fareham

Total cases: 8,336

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,165.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,804

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,301.8

Winchester

Total cases: 8,211

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,520.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,401

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,538.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,325

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,618.8

Hart

Total cases: 7,049

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,221.7

New Forest

Total cases: 10,475

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,830.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,244

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,853.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,228

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,256.8

Southampton

Total cases: 24,500

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,688.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,945

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,989

