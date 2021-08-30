883 new Covid cases confirmed on August 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 883 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 648 on Sunday, 922 on Saturday, 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, and 933 last Monday.
A total of 26,476 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 30.
Data released on August 30 shows nationally there were 48 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,485 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 22,078
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,283.6
Gosport
Total cases: 6,285
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,422.1
Havant
Total cases: 10,517
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,324.4
Fareham
Total cases: 8,336
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,165.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,804
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,301.8
Winchester
Total cases: 8,211
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,520.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,401
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,538.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,325
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,618.8
Hart
Total cases: 7,049
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,221.7
New Forest
Total cases: 10,475
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,830.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,244
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,853.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,228
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,256.8
Southampton
Total cases: 24,500
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,688.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,945
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,989
