893 new Covid cases confirmed on September 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 893 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday and 573 on Tuesday.
A total of 36,100 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 20.
Data released on September 20 shows nationally there were 49 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,252 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 24,163
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,254.7
Gosport
Total cases: 7,143
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,435.4
Havant
Total cases: 11,669
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,236.3
Fareham
Total cases: 9,366
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,050.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,784
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,093.1
Winchester
Total cases: 9,210
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,313.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,857
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,357.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 11,602
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,561.1
Hart
Total cases: 7,916
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,110
New Forest
Total cases: 11,729
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,528.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,041
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,697.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,350
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,139.2
Southampton
Total cases: 26,604
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,520.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,128
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,820.3
