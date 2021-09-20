A total of 893 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 681 on Sunday, 641 on Saturday, 728 on Friday, 814 on Thursday, 793 on Wednesday and 573 on Tuesday.

A total of 36,100 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 20.

Data released on September 20 shows nationally there were 49 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 135,252 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 20.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 24,163

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,254.7

Gosport

Total cases: 7,143

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,435.4

Havant

Total cases: 11,669

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,236.3

Fareham

Total cases: 9,366

New cases: 25

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,050.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,784

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,093.1

Winchester

Total cases: 9,210

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,313.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,857

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,357.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 11,602

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,561.1

Hart

Total cases: 7,916

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,110

New Forest

Total cases: 11,729

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,528.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,041

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,697.6

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,350

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,139.2

Southampton

Total cases: 26,604

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,520.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,128

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,820.3

