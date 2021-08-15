In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Southsea Prince Albert Road.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to August 9.

The figures come as the final lockdown measures were eased from July 19.

We have pulled together the 9 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

Portchester North West Portchester North West had a Covid infection rate of 402.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 9. Cases increased by 255.6 per cent compared to the week before.

Southsea Waverley Road Southsea Waverley Road had a Covid infection rate of 413.3 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 9. Cases increased by 7.7 per cent compared to the week before.

Baffins Baffins had a Covid infection rate of 416.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 9. Cases increased by 16.2 per cent compared to the week before.