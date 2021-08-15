In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Southsea Prince Albert Road.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to August 9.
COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire
The figures come as the final lockdown measures were eased from July 19.
We have pulled together the 9 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in the Portsmouth.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.
