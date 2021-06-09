In the figures, the city and the surrounding towns are broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Cosham North.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to June 3.

The figures comes as concerns remain around the lifting of the final lockdown restrictions on June 21 – amid reports it could be delayed by a couple of weeks.

Public Health England have this week also confirmed that cases of the Delta variant, the mutation which was first detected in India, have been found in Portsmouth.

We have collected the data into an easy to view gallery which you can see below – make sure to click through all the pages.

The areas are listed from lowest cases to highest.

