913 new Covid cases confirmed on October 1 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 913 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 last Friday and 998 last Thursday.
A total of 35,577 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 1.
Data released on October 1 shows nationally there were 127 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,789 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 1.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,386
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,824.4
Gosport
Total cases: 7,636
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,017.6
Havant
Total cases: 12,286
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,724.6
Fareham
Total cases: 9,790
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,415.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,348
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,548.6
Winchester
Total cases: 9,847
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,819.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,806
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,891.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,534
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,248.8
Hart
Total cases: 8,715
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,928.6
New Forest
Total cases: 12,554
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,988.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,582
New cases: 32
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,270.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,065
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,701.4
Southampton
Total cases: 27,933
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,046.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12.065
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,478.8
