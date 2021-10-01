A total of 913 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 last Friday and 998 last Thursday.

A total of 35,577 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 1.

Data released on October 1 shows nationally there were 127 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,789 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 1.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,386

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,824.4

Gosport

Total cases: 7,636

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,017.6

Havant

Total cases: 12,286

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,724.6

Fareham

Total cases: 9,790

New cases: 29

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,415.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,348

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,548.6

Winchester

Total cases: 9,847

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,819.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,806

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,891.8

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,534

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,248.8

Hart

Total cases: 8,715

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,928.6

New Forest

Total cases: 12,554

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,988.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,582

New cases: 32

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,270.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,065

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,701.4

Southampton

Total cases: 27,933

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,046.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12.065

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,478.8

