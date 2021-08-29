A total of 922 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday.

A total of 32,406 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 28.

Data released on August 28 shows nationally there were 133 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,376 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,852

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Gosport

Total cases: 6,201

New cases: 35

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –

Havant

Total cases: 10,408

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Fareham

Total cases: 8,263

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,700

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –

Winchester

Total cases: 8,118

New cases: 45

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 13,302

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,197

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Hart

Total cases: 6,962

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –

New Forest

Total cases: 10,368

New cases: 67

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,181

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,140

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Southampton

Total cases: 24,287

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,854

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –

