922 new Covid cases confirmed on August 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 922 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 960 on Friday, 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday.
A total of 32,406 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 28.
Data released on August 28 shows nationally there were 133 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,376 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,852
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Gosport
Total cases: 6,201
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –
Havant
Total cases: 10,408
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Fareham
Total cases: 8,263
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,700
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –
Winchester
Total cases: 8,118
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,302
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,197
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Hart
Total cases: 6,962
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –
New Forest
Total cases: 10,368
New cases: 67
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,181
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,140
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Southampton
Total cases: 24,287
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: -
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,854
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: –
