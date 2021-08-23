933 new Covid cases confirmed on August 23 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 933 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday and 801 last Monday.
A total of 31,914 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 23.
Data released on August 23 shows nationally there were 40 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,680 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 23.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,083
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,820.1
Gosport
Total cases: 5,990
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,073.8
Havant
Total cases: 10,031
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,939.7
Fareham
Total cases: 7,931
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,817.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,424
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,994.9
Winchester
Total cases: 7,865
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,245.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,996
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,311
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,874
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,286
Hart
Total cases: 6,772
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,938
New Forest
Total cases: 10,081
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,611.5
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,006
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,601
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,864
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,970.6
Southampton
Total cases: 23,709
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,375.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,452
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,642.5
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.