A total of 933 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Monday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday, 954 on Friday, 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday and 801 last Monday.

A total of 31,914 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 23.

Data released on August 23 shows nationally there were 40 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,680 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 23.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 21,083

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,820.1

Gosport

Total cases: 5,990

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,073.8

Havant

Total cases: 10,031

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,939.7

Fareham

Total cases: 7,931

New cases: 33

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,817.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,424

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,994.9

Winchester

Total cases: 7,865

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,245.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,996

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,311

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,874

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,286

Hart

Total cases: 6,772

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,938

New Forest

Total cases: 10,081

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,611.5

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,006

New cases: 38

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,601

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,864

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,970.6

Southampton

Total cases: 23,709

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,375.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,452

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,642.5

