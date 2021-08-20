A total of 954 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 on Saturday.

A total of 37,314 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 20.

Data released on August 20 shows nationally there were 114 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,487 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 20.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,678

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,631.5

Gosport

Total cases: 5,821

New cases: 37

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,917.9

Havant

Total cases: 9,811

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,765.6

Fareham

Total cases: 7,768

New cases: 44

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,677.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 7,254

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,857.7

Winchester

Total cases: 7,690

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,106.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,778

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,188.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,656

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,125.1

Hart

Total cases: 6,625

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,787.4

New Forest

Total cases: 9,880

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,499.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,891

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,479.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,713

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,851.8

Southampton

Total cases: 23,332

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,226.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 9,200

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,465.4

