954 new Covid cases confirmed on August 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 954 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,126 on Thursday, 1,021 on Wednesday, 812 on Tuesday, 801 on Monday, 984 on Sunday and 975 on Saturday.
A total of 37,314 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 20.
Data released on August 20 shows nationally there were 114 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 131,487 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,678
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,631.5
Gosport
Total cases: 5,821
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,917.9
Havant
Total cases: 9,811
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,765.6
Fareham
Total cases: 7,768
New cases: 44
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,677.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,254
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,857.7
Winchester
Total cases: 7,690
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,106.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,778
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,188.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,656
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,125.1
Hart
Total cases: 6,625
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,787.4
New Forest
Total cases: 9,880
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,499.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,891
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,479.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,713
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,851.8
Southampton
Total cases: 23,332
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,226.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,200
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,465.4
