960 new Covid cases confirmed on August 27 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 960 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Friday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 933 on Thursday, 1,096 on Wednesday, 844 on Tuesday, 933 on Monday, 1,034 on Sunday, 1,014 on Saturday.
A total of 38,046 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 27.
Data released on August 27 shows nationally there were 100 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 132,243 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 27.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 21,720
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,116.8
Gosport
Total cases: 6,166
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,281.6
Havant
Total cases: 10,306
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,157.4
Fareham
Total cases: 8,197
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,045.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 7,649
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,176.6
Winchester
Total cases: 8,073
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,411
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 13,238
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,447.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,133
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,477.1
Hart
Total cases: 6,921
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,090.6
New Forest
Total cases: 10,301
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,734
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,150
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,753.6
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,090
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,148.3
Southampton
Total cases: 24,185
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,564.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 9,782
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,874.4
