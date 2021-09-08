964 new Covid cases confirmed on September 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 964 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, 1,066 on Saturday, 957 on Friday and 1,212 on Thursday.
A total of 38,975 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 8.
Data released on September 8 shows nationally there were 191 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,674 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 23,122
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,769.8
Gosport
Total cases: 6,747
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,967.7
Havant
Total cases: 11,074
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,765.3
Fareham
Total cases: 8,919
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,666.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 8,271
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,678.9
Winchester
Total cases: 8,682
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,894.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 14,093
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,928.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 10,945
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,076.3
Hart
Total cases: 7,427
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,609
New Forest
Total cases: 11,082
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,168.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 10,639
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,271.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 9,780
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,690.9
Southampton
Total cases: 25,489
New cases: 125
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,079.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 10,552
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,415.5
