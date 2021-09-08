A total of 964 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 840 on Tuesday, 885 on Monday, 983 on Sunday, 1,066 on Saturday, 957 on Friday and 1,212 on Thursday.

A total of 38,975 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 8.

Data released on September 8 shows nationally there were 191 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 133,674 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 23,122

New cases: 123

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,769.8

Gosport

Total cases: 6,747

New cases: 34

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,967.7

Havant

Total cases: 11,074

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,765.3

Fareham

Total cases: 8,919

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,666.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 8,271

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,678.9

Winchester

Total cases: 8,682

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,894.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 14,093

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,928.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 10,945

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,076.3

Hart

Total cases: 7,427

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,609

New Forest

Total cases: 11,082

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,168.7

Rushmoor

Total cases: 10,639

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,271.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 9,780

New cases: 54

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,690.9

Southampton

Total cases: 25,489

New cases: 125

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,079.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 10,552

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,415.5

