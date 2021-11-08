970 new Covid cases confirmed on November 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 970 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday and 1,505 last Sunday.
A total of 32,322 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 8.
Data released on November 8 shows nationally there were 57 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,862 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 30,385
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,152.8
Gosport
Total cases: 10,780
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,730.4
Havant
Total cases: 15,460
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,236.9
Fareham
Total cases: 12,633
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,858.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,279
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,915.4
Winchester
Total cases: 14,125
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,217
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,555
New cases: 83
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,563.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,057
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,586.3
Hart
Total cases: 11,750
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,037.9
New Forest
Total cases: 16,997
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,461.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,946
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,775.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,599
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,480.5
Southampton
Total cases: 34,583
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,676.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,927
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,192.9
