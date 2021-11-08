A total of 970 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday and 1,505 last Sunday.

A total of 32,322 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 8.

Data released on November 8 shows nationally there were 57 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,862 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 8.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 30,385

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,152.8

Gosport

Total cases: 10,780

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,730.4

Havant

Total cases: 15,460

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,236.9

Fareham

Total cases: 12,633

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,858.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,279

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,915.4

Winchester

Total cases: 14,125

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,217

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,555

New cases: 83

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,563.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,057

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,586.3

Hart

Total cases: 11,750

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,037.9

New Forest

Total cases: 16,997

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,461.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,946

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,775.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,599

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,480.5

Southampton

Total cases: 34,583

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,676.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,927

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,192.9

