982 new Covid cases confirmed on November 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 982 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday and 1,443 last Thursday.
A total of 30,305 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 7.
Data released on November 7 shows nationally there were 62 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,805 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 30,289
New cases: 90
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,108.1
Gosport
Total cases: 10,729
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,670.2
Havant
Total cases: 15,402
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,191
Fareham
Total cases: 12,569
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,803.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,232
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,877.4
Winchester
Total cases: 14,065
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,169.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,472
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,516.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 16,981
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,530.3
Hart
Total cases: 11,699
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,985.7
New Forest
Total cases: 16,903
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,408.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,910
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,737.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,543
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,436.5
Southampton
Total cases: 34,444
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,621.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,868
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,151.4
