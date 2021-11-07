A total of 982 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday, 1,122 on Tuesday, 1,505 on Sunday, 1,449 on Saturday, 1,586 on Friday and 1,443 last Thursday.

A total of 30,305 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 7.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 7 shows nationally there were 62 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 141,805 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 30,289

New cases: 90

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,108.1

Gosport

Total cases: 10,729

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,670.2

Havant

Total cases: 15,402

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,191

Fareham

Total cases: 12,569

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,803.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,232

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,877.4

Winchester

Total cases: 14,065

New cases: 60

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,169.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,472

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,516.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 16,981

New cases: 72

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,530.3

Hart

Total cases: 11,699

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,985.7

New Forest

Total cases: 16,903

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,408.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,910

New cases: 56

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,737.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,543

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,436.5

Southampton

Total cases: 34,444

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,621.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,868

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,151.4

