A total of 984 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday,

A total of 26,750 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 15.

Data released on August 15 shows nationally there were 61 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,953 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 15.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 20,127

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,374.8

Gosport

Total cases: 5,630

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,648.6

Havant

Total cases: 9,529

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,542.4

Fareham

Total cases: 7,513

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,457.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,974

New cases: 48

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,631.6

Winchester

Total cases: 7,406

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,881.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 12,435

New cases: 69

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,995.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 9,313

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,872

Hart

Total cases: 6,434

New cases: 29

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,591.7

New Forest

Total cases: 9,550

New cases: 65

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,315.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,697

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,273.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 8,419

New cases: 58

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,620.6

Southampton

Total cases: 22,694

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,974.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,799

New cases: 126

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,183.6

