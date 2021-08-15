984 new Covid cases confirmed on August 15 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 984 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Sunday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 975 on Saturday, 975 on Friday, 875 on Thursday, 873 on Wednesday, 704 on Tuesday, 688 on Monday,
A total of 26,750 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 15.
Data released on August 15 shows nationally there were 61 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,953 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 20,127
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,374.8
Gosport
Total cases: 5,630
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,648.6
Havant
Total cases: 9,529
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,542.4
Fareham
Total cases: 7,513
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,457.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,974
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,631.6
Winchester
Total cases: 7,406
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,881.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 12,435
New cases: 69
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,995.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 9,313
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,872
Hart
Total cases: 6,434
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,591.7
New Forest
Total cases: 9,550
New cases: 65
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,315.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,697
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,273.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 8,419
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,620.6
Southampton
Total cases: 22,694
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,974.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,799
New cases: 126
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,183.6
