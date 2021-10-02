984 new Covid cases confirmed on October 2 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 984 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday.
A total of 30,301 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 1.
Data released on October 2 shows nationally there were 121 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,910 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 2.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,485
New cases: 99
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.5
Gosport
Total cases: 7,683
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,073.1
Havant
Total cases: 12,343
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,769.7
Fareham
Total cases: 9,830
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,449.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,391
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,583.3
Winchester
Total cases: 9,908
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,868.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,874
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,930
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,610
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,304.9
Hart
Total cases: 8,779
New cases: 64
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,994.1
New Forest
Total cases: 12,638
New cases: 84
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,034.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,618
New cases: 36
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,308.9
Test Valley
Total cases: 11,133
New cases: 68
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,754.9
Southampton
Total cases: 28,066
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,098.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 12,173
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,554.7
