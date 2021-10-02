A total of 984 new cases have been confirmed on Saturday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 913 on Friday, 1,195 on Thursday, 1,147 on Wednesday, 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday.

A total of 30,301 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 1.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 2 shows nationally there were 121 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,910 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 2.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,485

New cases: 99

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,870.5

Gosport

Total cases: 7,683

New cases: 47

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,073.1

Havant

Total cases: 12,343

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,769.7

Fareham

Total cases: 9,830

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,449.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,391

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,583.3

Winchester

Total cases: 9,908

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,868.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,874

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,930

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,610

New cases: 76

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,304.9

Hart

Total cases: 8,779

New cases: 64

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,994.1

New Forest

Total cases: 12,638

New cases: 84

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,034.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,618

New cases: 36

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,308.9

Test Valley

Total cases: 11,133

New cases: 68

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,754.9

Southampton

Total cases: 28,066

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,098.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 12,173

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,554.7

A message from the Editor