Health secretary Sajid Javid today (August 15) announced the jabs will be made available to people in that age bracket to give them the vital protection provided by the vaccine before returning to school in September.

NHS England has launched a new online walk-in site finder to help 16 and 17 year olds locate the nearest available centre. Further sites will come online over the coming days and weeks.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Sarah Standing (010221-2020)

Thousands will be invited including by text and letter to book their appointments either through GPs or at the walk-in centres.

Mr Javid said: ‘It is brilliant to see tens of thousands of young people have already received their vaccine - thank you for helping to further build our wall of defence against Covid-19 across the country.

‘I have asked the NHS in England to ensure they offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone aged 16 and 17 by next Monday 23 August, this will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form.

‘Please don’t delay - get your jabs as soon as you can so we can continue to safely live with this virus and enjoy our freedoms by giving yourself, your family and your community the protection they need.’

Teenagers within three months of turning 18 can book their vaccine appointment online through the national booking service or by calling 119. Around 100,000 texts are being sent to those eligible inviting them to book their jabs.

SEE ALSO: 975 new Covid cases recorded in Hampshire

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine by 23 August, ahead of the new school year.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: ‘Young people have shown great enthusiasm to get their vaccines and this has allowed us to safely enjoy the things we have missed, such as going to the pub or seeing family and friends.

‘Thank you to the NHS and volunteers for your continued dedication to protect people from this virus. I urge everybody else to get their vaccines as soon as possible.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron