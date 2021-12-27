Teams from Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, Solent NHS Trust, GPs and NHSP Bank Staff visited more than 160 education settings over seven weeks since the programme began at the end of September.

This included up to eight teams visiting multiple schools daily across the region - the biggest drive to vaccinate schoolchildren since the immunisation services were launched.

The partnership working between the Trusts ensured that all children who were eligible for vaccination were able to access one either at school or by visiting a mass vaccination centre, without disruption to their education.

St James Vaccine staff member on site in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Ginny Taylor is deputy director of operations for children and family services, which leads the programme for Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: ‘It was a massive, combined team effort, people from all roles and different organisations working together, just shows what can be achieved when working towards the same goal.’

The teams also vaccinated children who were inpatients with CAMHS and specialist and private schools, whilst supporting those who are home educated to ensure they had access to Mass Vaccination Centres or other local venues.

The teams are already putting plans in place to start the second dose roll out to schools once they are back.

These will include any young people who may have missed the first dose or have since turned 12.

Parents of children with underlying health problems should seek advice from their GP.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron