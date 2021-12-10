A woman wears a face mask while shopping in a supermarket. Picture: ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images

During his press conference announcing Plan B restrictions, Boris Johnson said that there is an exemption to wearing face masks for singing.

Officials than suggested that to the letter of the law under new regulations, shoppers could be allowed to remove their face coverings in supermarkets if they walked around the store singing.

However Downing Street later attempted to clarify this and said it would be ‘hard to justify’ this exemption.

It is mainly seen as being applicable to places of worship where a mask should be worn during the service but could be removed to sing carols or hymns.

But officials said on Thursday this would also be applicable to other indoor settings.

Asked whether a shopper could therefore remove their mask in Tesco if they were singing, it was confirmed that would be within the rules, as would removing the mask to sing in a theatre.

But officials stressed there needed to be a ‘reasonable excuse’ so singing in the supermarket would be pushing the limits of the law.

And on Thursday afternoon the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘We were absolutely clear there is a reasonable excuse required for someone who is seeking to do that.

‘Whilst it wouldn’t be for me to say, I think it would be hard to justify. These rules are set to be balanced and proportionate, we’ve seen how the public are responsible … and we’re confident they will continue to be so.

‘It might be for the police to decide what is appropriate, as has been the case throughout the pandemic.’

Earlier, the spokesman said: ‘I would urge, as the public has been throughout, to be responsible and sensible, and that is what we have seen.’

He said: ‘It’s about striking the right balance. We recognise that whenever you’re deciding which measures or restrictions to introduce, you do need to draw appropriate balance.’

He added that it was ‘practical and sensible’ to put the measures in place.

Masks do not need to be worn in hospitality settings, even if the person is not eating or drinking.

