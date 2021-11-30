Boris Johnson will address the nation this afternoon, having announced the return of face masks in some settings on Saturday.

The new rules, which also include the return of PCR tests for travellers arriving in the UK from abroad, came into force at 4am today.

It is now mandatory to wear face masks in shops, hairdressers, the post office, banks and on public transport.

However they are not required in hospitality settings like pubs or restaurants at this time in England.

Arrivals to the UK will have to self-isolate, even if fully vaccinated, until they receive the results of a Day 2 PCR test.

The measures have been introduced following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

It was first identified by scientists in South Africa, but cases have been found in Europe, Australia and in the UK.

The Prime Minister defended the new rules.

‘The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new (Omicron) variant,’ he said.

‘Vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defence, so it is more important than ever that people come forward when eligible to get boosted.’

He will lead a Downing Street press conference at 4pm today – and it is expected to be part of the Government’s drive to encourage take-up of booster jabs.

Yesterday the JCVI recommended that time between the second dose and the booster jab should be cut from six months to three.

Also all adults aged 18 and over will be eligible for them.

