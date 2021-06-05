Councils are publishing details of when schools report cases among pupils and staff.

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 10 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 14.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in nine schools across the county since May 18. Southampton City Council does not publish school names, but has confirmed that there were seven cases in ‘educational settings’ between May 17 and May 23.

Miltoncross Academy School Portsmouth

Schools across Hampshire have implemented safety measures, including smaller class sizes and use of face masks, to protect students and staff.

Here is a list of the schools that have had positive coronavirus tests since pupils returned in September.

This list will be updated. Council data does not include private schools. If you know of any schools with Covid-19 cases that are not on the list, please email [email protected]

Portsmouth

Priory School – May 26

UTC, Hilsea – May 26

Admiral Lord Nelson - May 26

The Portsmouth Academy – May 21, May 24, May 25

Craneswater Junior School – May 25

Cottage Grove Primary – May 20

Miltoncross – May 17

St Edmund’s – May 17

New Horizons Primary School - May 17

Ark Ayrton – May 14

Gosport

Gomer Infants – May 22

Fareham

Fareham Academy – May 28

Havant

Warren Park Primary – May 24

Basingstoke and Deane

Castle Hill Infants – May 23

Aldworth secondary – May 24

Costello secondary – May 24

Hart

Tweseldown Infants – May 25

Yateley secondary – May 31

Rushmoor

St Joseph's Primary – May 18

