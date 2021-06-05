Coronavirus: Full list of Hampshire schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville, Basingstoke, Winchester, East Hampshire, Hart, New Forest, Rushmoor and Test Valley with Covid-19 cases reported recently
More schools have reported Covid cases in Hampshire.
Councils are publishing details of when schools report cases among pupils and staff.
Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 10 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 14.
Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in nine schools across the county since May 18. Southampton City Council does not publish school names, but has confirmed that there were seven cases in ‘educational settings’ between May 17 and May 23.
Schools across Hampshire have implemented safety measures, including smaller class sizes and use of face masks, to protect students and staff.
Here is a list of the schools that have had positive coronavirus tests since pupils returned in September.
This list will be updated. Council data does not include private schools. If you know of any schools with Covid-19 cases that are not on the list, please email [email protected]
Portsmouth
Priory School – May 26
UTC, Hilsea – May 26
Admiral Lord Nelson - May 26
The Portsmouth Academy – May 21, May 24, May 25
Craneswater Junior School – May 25
Cottage Grove Primary – May 20
Miltoncross – May 17
St Edmund’s – May 17
New Horizons Primary School - May 17
Ark Ayrton – May 14
Gosport
Gomer Infants – May 22
Fareham
Fareham Academy – May 28
Havant
Warren Park Primary – May 24
Basingstoke and Deane
Castle Hill Infants – May 23
Aldworth secondary – May 24
Costello secondary – May 24
Hart
Tweseldown Infants – May 25
Yateley secondary – May 31
Rushmoor
St Joseph's Primary – May 18