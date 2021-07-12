In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Brighton Hill or Chandler’s Ford West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to July 7.

The figures come as the final lockdown measures are set to be eased from July 19.

We have pulled together the 15 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key Key explaining what the colours on the map represent. Photo: - Buy photo

2. Bassett Green Bassett Green had a Covid infection rate of 400 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 8 new cases and 36 total. The rate was up 28.6 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo

3. Maybush Maybush had a Covid infection rate of 403.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 17 new cases and 33 total. The rate was up 106.2 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo

4. Highfield and University Highfield and University had a Covid infection rate of 407 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 8 new cases and 29 total. The rate was up 38.1 per cent. Photo: - Buy photo