Coronavirus in Hampshire: 15 worst hotspots for Covid cases across Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Basingstoke, Aldershot, Farnborough, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville, Test Valley, New Forest and Isle of Wight
The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:51 pm
In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Brighton Hill or Chandler’s Ford West.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to July 7.
COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire
The figures come as the final lockdown measures are set to be eased from July 19.
We have pulled together the 15 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.
