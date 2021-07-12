Areas in Portsmouth with highest Covid rates. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Hampshire: 15 worst hotspots for Covid cases across Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Basingstoke, Aldershot, Farnborough, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Waterlooville, Test Valley, New Forest and Isle of Wight

The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:51 pm

In the figures, the county is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Brighton Hill or Chandler’s Ford West.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to July 7.

COVID LATEST: Latest coronavirus case numbers for Hampshire | Portsmouth now has the highest Covid infection rate in Hampshire

The figures come as the final lockdown measures are set to be eased from July 19.

We have pulled together the 15 neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 across Hampshire.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map represent.

2. Bassett Green

Bassett Green had a Covid infection rate of 400 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 8 new cases and 36 total. The rate was up 28.6 per cent.

3. Maybush

Maybush had a Covid infection rate of 403.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 17 new cases and 33 total. The rate was up 106.2 per cent.

4. Highfield and University

Highfield and University had a Covid infection rate of 407 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 7. With 8 new cases and 29 total. The rate was up 38.1 per cent.

